RBI Restricts Mastercard: How Will It Impact Existing Customers?

The RBI had accused Mastercard for not complying with storage of payment system data, ie data localisation.

Earlier, in 2018, the RBI had mandated all system payment providers such as Visa, Mastercard to store all its India-based customer's data, including complete end-to-end transaction details and all the customer information collected, in a server located in India .

Explaining the reason for data localisation, RBI had said: "There had been considerable growth in the payment ecosystem in the country. Such systems are highly technology dependent, which necessitated the adoption of best-in-class safety and security measures on a continuous basis."

The central bank had asked the system providers report compliance by 15 October 2018. For this, the RBI said the system providers must submit a System Audit Report on completion of the requirement.

However, due to non-compliance of these rules, the central bank barred Mastercard from issuing cards to new customers.