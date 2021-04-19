What Is Dogecoin? Should You Take This ‘Meme’ Currency Seriously?

The price of Dogecoin, a crypto asset based on the 'doge' meme, shot up on Friday, 16 April, after Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and beef jerky brand Slim Jim backed the cryptocurrency.

According to cryptocurrency data site CoinGecko, Dogecoin was trading at around $0.39, after hitting a record $0.43 earlier in the day. Its market value is more than $47 billion at present.

The company in a statement said that Dogecoin surged past 25 cents for the first time on Thursday evening due to 'extreme pressure' that caused its crypto order system to go down for about an hour.

So if you’re wondering what Dogecoin is and how to buy it in India, we have you covered.