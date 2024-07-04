UK Elections 2024: What Happens on the Big Day – And At What Time

If Labour wins big here, the Conservative meltdown forecast by many polls looks likely.

Success in Scotland would enhance a Labour landslide. The first Scottish declaration in 2019 was an SNP gain from Labour, in Rutherglen and Hamilton West (now Rutherglen following boundary changes). Labour recaptured the seat in a byelection last year and will look for a substantial majority to confirm it will become Scotland’s largest party for the first time since 2010.

The period from 2 am until 4.30 am is results peak, with an average of three declarations per minute. Landslide-watchers should look out early in those hours for seats such as Southport, and later Macclesfield, turning red for the first time.

Former Labour party leader and now independent candidate Jeremy Corbyn’s result in Islington North should offer an interesting sideshow soon after 3 am.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, in his new constituency of Godalming and Ash, along with education secretary Gillian Keegan in Chichester, will hear around 4 am whether they have succumbed to a Liberal Democrat insurgency.