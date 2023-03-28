Failed Takeoff: Why India's First-Ever Seaplane Service Stands Suspended

On 31 October 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's first seaplane service between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district amid much fanfare.

But less than a year later, on 10 April 2021, the service was suspended – and it remains suspended still.

This was revealed by Gujarat's Civil Aviation Minister Balwantsinh Rajput recently, as he was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Gulabsinh Chauhan in the Gujarat Assembly, about the current status of the Ahmedabad-Kevadia seaplane service.

But why was the seaplane service, which was touted to be first of its kind in India, suspended? Who was responsible for its maintenance? And why isn't the service back up two years on?