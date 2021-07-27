What is Critical Race Theory and Why is the US Divided Over it?

America is divided over whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools. The theory which is a research study for legal scholars is being called a"political indoctrination".
(Image: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
How has racism in America shaped public policy? Liberals says the answer lies in Critical Race Theory (CRT), while conservatives vehemently disagree. For months now, Republicans are rallying to ban any discourse on Critical Race Theory and 16 states led by Republicans have either banned the study, introduced legislation, or put the CRT to review.
These developments come at a time when President Joe Biden is signing executive orders to address racial inequity, addressing crowds on the eve of the Tulsa Massacre anniversary by expressing the need to acknowledge the country's dark past and states like Illinois moving towards inclusion of Asian American history including their persecution during the World War.
We aim to break down what CRT is and why it is being heavily debated in the United States.
The Critical Race Theory aims to study the systemic nature of racism and how institutions majorly filled by dominant groups contribute to racism. The theory spearheaded by Harvard Law Professor Derrick Bell gained momentum in the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement after the death of African American George Floyd.
Other aspects of CRT recognise how race interacts or intersects with other kinds of identities and how racism is enduring and manifests differently over time.
While Bell in his book 'Faces' , talks about the "permanence of racism", his CRT successors Delgado and Jean Stefancic call racism "aberrational" and serving "important purposes – both psychic and material – for the dominant group," which in America's case would be the "Whites".
Whiles some scholars like those from the Columbia University, a place where the CRT blossomed, support the theory based on the fact that all students should be taught "unedited history" even if they are in the wrong, some other, like those from Iowa, support the Bill that prohibits presenting the state as "sexist or racist" or an individual as "inherently racist" solely because of his or her "race or sex", whether consciously or unconsciously.
Scholars believe that the CRT is necessary to be taught to understand history better, not only as individual instances but also as systemic events. It is a "method of research for legal scholars" and it is being "misunderstood", a Columbia News piece reported.
Mike Pence in his 16 July speech at the Family Leadership Summit stated that the CRT teaches children to be ashamed of their skin colour by portraying the Whites as racist. The shame replaces patriotism as it teaches people to "hate our country", he said.
Those against the Critical Race Theory believe that it will make the ones living now guilty of what someone who looked like them did in the past. A Brookings University study stated that Americans are unable to detach their individual identity as an American from the social institutions that govern them – a reason why Republicans believe Critical Race theory is something that might hurt Americans.
Published: 27 Jul 2021,08:31 AM IST