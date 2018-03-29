Explained: How Political Fault Lines and Xenophobia Fueled the Nellie Massacre

Assam was in a state of extreme political turmoil 1979 onwards.

On 20 March 1979, Lok Sabha member from the Janata Party, Hiralal Patwari, died necessitating a by-election in the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which had a heavy concentration of Muslim voters.

In the process of preparing for the by-election, a surge in the electorate was noticed by election officials. In his book India Against Itself: Assam and the Politics of Nationality, Sanjib Baruah said that one of the first addresses on this issue came on 24 October 1978 from the then Chief Election Officer, SL Shakdher, who had said:

“I would like to refer to the alarming situation in some states, especially in the Northeastern region, where from reports are coming regarding large-scale inclusions of foreign nationals in the electoral rolls. In one case, the population in 1971 census recorded an increase as high as 34.98 percent over 1961 census figures, and this figure was attributed to the influx of large number of persons from foreign nationals. The influx has become a regular. I think it may not be a wrong assessment to make that on the basis of the increase of 34.98 percent between two census, the increase would likely to be recorded in the 1971 census would be more than 100 percent over 1961 census. In other words, a stage would be reached when that state may have to reckon with the foreign nationals who may be, in all probability, constitute a sizable percentage if not the majority of population in the state.”

The leaders of the Assam movement often cited these figures demanding for the boycott of the Assembly elections.