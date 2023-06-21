Kedarnath Temple 'Gold Scam': Did Over Rs 1 Bn Worth of Gold Really Disappear?

The BKTC quickly addressed the allegations, calling it a 'hoax' and describing the assertions as nothing more than 'petty and political'.

In a press release, they clarified that 23,777.8 g of gold was used to decorate the sanctum sanctorum with the help of a donor. This, according to the current market rate, would be valued at ₹14.38 crores – nowhere near the amount that Trivedi had claimed.

They also mentioned that a majority of the decoration was done using 1,001 kg of copper, valued at ₹29 lakh. This would indicate that the amount they received from their donor, an anonymous businessman from Maharashtra (according to Ajay Ajendra, the chairman of the BKTC), was much less than what was propounded.