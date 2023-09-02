Snipers, Missiles, AI Cameras: All the Forces in Action For G20 Summit in Delhi

As India prepares to host the prestigious G20 summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September, the capital city is readying for a massive deployment of around 130,000 total security officers, bomb squads, commandos, snipers and more, The Quint has learnt.
The summit will be held at the expansive and renovated Pragati Maidan, a convention and exhibition center situated in the heart of Delhi, and will see participation the likes of United States President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Foreign intelligence agencies such as the United States’ Central Investigation Agency (CIA), China’s Ministry of State Security, United Kingdom’s MI6, and others have reportedly arrived in New Delhi to oversee and ensure the security of their leaders.
Meanwhile, while close to 10,000 traffic police personnel will manage smooth vehicle movement, the Delhi Police have deployed a force of 80,000 officers.
The security detail for the 43 foreign leaders attending the G20 summit will involve approximately 700 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), all of whom have experience from their previous roles in the National Security Guard (NSG) or Special Protection Group (SPG).
National Security Guard (NSG) personnel during a security drill ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
“A refresher course in VIP security has been given to those who have handled high-profile VIPs in their previous stints with the SPG or the NSG. Soft skills have also been imparted about cultural sensibilities of the 18 countries whose delegates are expected to visit,” an officer dealing with VIP security told CNN-News18.
Additionally, the protection of the spouses and family members of these world leaders will be entrusted to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops.
In a demonstration of international cooperation, a staffer at the Ministry of External Affairs told The Quint that foreign intelligence agencies from nearly every participating country in the G20 summit have been collaborating with India's RAW and IB to secure their respective leaders.
Paramilitary personnel take a selfie at a newly-developed G20 Park, in south Delhi, Monday, Aug 28, 2023.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Special CP (Protective Security Division) Madhup Tiwari on 1 September, Friday said a police officer with a rank of special commissioner will oversee the security at individual venues, while DCP-ranked officers will serve as “camp commanders.”
Delhi Police Special CP (Protective Security Division) Madhup Tiwari briefs the media regarding security arrangements for the G20 Summit.
The NSG personnel will also collaborate closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and other agencies to effectively counter potential drone threats.
According to media reports, hotels hosting G20 delegates will be equipped with "House Intervention Teams" (HIT squads), specially assembled teams comprised of Delhi Police officers and NSG commandos trained to respond to hostage crises and conflict within enclosed spaces.
These HIT squads are only the tip of the iceberg.
Moreover, the IAF and the NSG have conducted slithering drills (to rapidly deploy personnel via helicopters in case of emergencies) to prepare the commandos for potential evacuation scenarios.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter during a security drill atop Le Meridien, one of the many designated hotels for G20 leaders and their delegations, on 31 August.
National Security Guard (NSG) personnel during a security drill ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
The security response will also have contributions from the Indian Army, CRPF, SSB, Delhi Police, sniffer dogs, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, The Quint has learnt.
These highly trained canines specialise in explosive detection, narcotics detection, and tracking.
These dogs, along with two handlers each, form part of the anti-sabotage team during the summit. They will maintain a continuous presence outside the airport, hotels accommodating dignitaries, and places they are expected to visit, according to a senior police officer.
A spokesperson for the IAF told Reuters that it will "deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defence in the Delhi and closeby areas."
An advisory published in The Indian Express on 1 September 2023. From kites to $100 million dollar predator drones, the restriction applies to all.
This restriction is to be enforced for a 15-day period, and violations will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the IPC.
The Quint was further told by a Ministry of Defence personnel that the IAF intends to station air defence missiles, including systems like the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and the Akash air defence missile, as part of their strategy.
The IAF plans to make use of the domestically developed NETRA surveillance aircraft to further enhance their monitoring capabilities.
Over 450 quick response teams (QRT), consisting of police and disaster management units, will be strategically positioned at the summit venue, 23 designated hotels, and along the routes used by foreign leaders.
Rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit 2023, in New Delhi, on 26 August.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras are integrated into the security setup to detect individuals scaling walls or exhibiting unusual body movements during the summit, as reported by The New Indian Express.
For addressing potential bomb threats, NSG bomb squads will be equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles and Total Containment Vehicles and further reinforcing security, the Indian Army's anti-sabotage teams, comprising more than 5,000 personnel, will also be deployed.
In addition to these measures, standby units, including bomb disposal teams, anti-drone teams, and teams equipped to handle biological and chemical threats, are prepared. The anti-drone units, equipped with specialized firearms and jamming devices, will be stationed at the G20 venue.
The NDRF will also deploy four newly-inducted Hazardous Material (Hazmat) vehicles to deal with any chemical or radiological emergencies during the two-day event.
Life-size cutouts of langurs have been installed in various parts of New Delhi as a measure to address the issue of rhesus monkey disturbances in the city.
The langur, a larger primate with a distinctive black face, is commonly used by local authorities to deter monkeys from causing problems, according to officials.
But monkeys are not their only concern. Preparing to deal with demonstrators chaining themselves to immovable objects to protest the attendance of various leaders and the actions undertaken by them, security personnel have been armed with bolt and chain cutters to clear the area.
A report by The Times of India said that officers have been shown videos of protests during past summits, such as in Hong Kong in 2016 and in Osaka in 2019.
The trucks will be strategically positioned at a minimum of six locations surrounding the summit venues and along the designated routes. The police are also said to be prepared with blankets to overcome any attempts at self-immolation by agitators, anticipating protests in central Delhi
Additionally, social media teams have been assigned the task of monitoring discussions related to protests, demonstrations, and calls for action across various online platforms.
