What is CBDC? Why Do We Need It in India?

sThe Reserve Bank of India is considering launching a central bank digital currency in a 'phased manner', informed T Rabi Sankar, the deputy governor of RBI, at a conference held by a think tank, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, on Thursday, 22 June.

The digital currency, backed by RBI, will lower the economy’s reliance on cash, enable cheaper and smoother international settlements, and protect people from the volatility of private cryptocurrencies, he said.

We attempt to break down what CBDC is and how soon it will be implemented in India.