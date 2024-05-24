Explained: How Atacama Desert Became a Dumping Ground For Discarded Fast Fashion

A sacrifice zone is where residents are subjected to heightened levels of pollution and hazardous materials, despite the adverse impacts on their health.

The desert is called a "global sacrifice zone" because heaps of clothing dumped there pollute the environment whether left in the open or buried, releasing toxins into the air and the underground channels of water, as per National Geographic.

And when the clothes are incarcerated, they also release toxic fumes, damaging the soil, the ozone layer, and the health of the local population.

Moreover, most of the clothes dumped there are made of synthetic materials that won't biodegrade for 200 years and are as toxic as discarded tyres or plastics, the AFW site acknowledges.

The sheer scale at which the area has become a dumping ground for the developed countries is a cause for global concern. Especially because between 2000 and 2014, clothing production doubled, and consumers started buying 60 percent more clothes but wearing them for half as long, according to UNESCO.