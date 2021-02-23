Explained: ASCI’s Draft Rules for Influencers Promoting Brands

1. For Instagram: Disclosure label to be included in the title above the photo/beginning of the text that shows. If only the image is seen, the image itself must include the label.

2. For Facebook: Include the disclosure label in the title of the entry or post. If only the image/video is seen, the image/video itself must include the label.

3. For Twitter: Include the disclosure label or tag at the beginning of the body of the message as a tag.

4. For Pinterest: Include the disclosure label at the beginning of the message.

5. For YouTube and other video platforms: Include the label in the title/description of the post.

6. For Vlog: Overlay the disclosure label while talking about the product or service

7. For Snapchat: Include the disclosure label in the body of the message in the beginning as a tag.

8. For Blog: Include the disclosure label in the title of the post.