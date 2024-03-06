Does SBI Really Need 4 Months To Compile Electoral Bonds Data? Experts Explain

Three weeks after the Supreme Court struck down PM Narendra Modi government's electoral bonds scheme and ordered for the details of donors and transactions to be made public, the State Bank of India (SBI), the sole bank authorised to handle the bonds, filed an application to request for an extension till 30 June to reveal the said data.

With the verdict already being seen as a setback for the government, activists, political observers, and the Opposition parties immediately pointed towards the timeline stated by the SBI, highlighting the fact that the data will not be revealed till the general elections conclude.

While the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the four petitioners in the electoral bonds case, is set to challenge the SBI's plea for an extension, the Congress questioned as to who was 'pressurising the SBI' to withhold till 30 June, data that can be revealed by just 'one click'.