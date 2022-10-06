Explained | Why Is Swiss Bank Credit Suisse in the News and What's Next for It?

Swiss bank Credit Suisse saw a 12 percent drop in share prices on Monday, 3 October, before picking up at the end of the day, after a weekend of speculation and scrutiny about the bank's financial health.

The past three years have not been kind to Europe's second-largest bank. Several and frequent changes in the bank's top leadership, risk management failures on a billion-dollar scale, and a string of losses has led to investors putting the massive lender under microscopic scrutiny.

Why should all of this matter to you? Well, because Credit Suisse is considered a "global systemically important bank". Which means its failure could trigger a global financial crisis.

How did Credit Suisse get here? What led one of Switzerland's largest banks to a situation where its financial future and existence have come under heavy speculation?

And what will happen to Credit Suisse next? Let's find out.