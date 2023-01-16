Chandigarh Mayor Polls: AAP Vs BJP Numbers Game May Depend on Other Parties

In the 2022 mayoral polls, however, BJP's Sarabjit Kaur defeated Anju Katyal of the AAP by a narrow margin. The mayoral race received 28 votes in the 36-member Assembly chamber. Seven Congress councillors and one Shiromani Akali Dal councillor were missing from the meeting. While the BJP won 14 votes, AAP won 13, and one vote was ruled invalid.

Days ahead of the 2022 mayor polls, Congress Councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP taking the party's tally in the house from 12 to 13.

In June 2022, another Congress Councillor — Gurcharan Jeet Singh Kala — joined the BJP, bumping the party's strength in the house to 14, which has now made the Mayor election a neck and neck battle.