You Season 4 Part 2 Release Date India: How To Watch This Psychological Thriller

You Season 4 Part 2 release date and time in India: Check live streaming details here.
(Photo: digitalspy.com)
You Season 4 Part 2 has been globally released on the Netflix on 9 March 2023. The psychological thriller series that won the hearts of millions with its amazing cast and plot has been dropped for Indian audience on OTT platform Netflix from 9 March 2023 1:30 pm.
The Penn Badgley starrer web series 'You Season 4 Part 2' has 10 episodes. The fourth series of 'You' is available for audience in different languages including English, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Spanish, Thai, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, European Spanish, Filipino, French, German, Hungarian, and Turkish languages.
Let us read about the release date, time, live streaming, plot, and other important details of You Season 4 Part 2 in India below.
The You Season 4 Part 2 was released globally in India on 9 March 2023 in the mid-night. However, the thriller series was released in India on Netflix at 1:30 pm IST.
The popular thriller series 'You' can be watched on Netflix. Only subscribed users can enjoy this OTT web series.
Like other three seasons, You Season 4 Part 2 has an amazing plot. In the first half of its fourth season, some exciting twists and turns were seen and audience were left in a mysterious state of mind. In the part 2 of Season 4, the mystery has been solved quite incredibly. The character Rhys Montrose has been unmasked as the Eat the Rich killer. A toxic bromance between Joe and Rhys is seen in few episodes, in which Rhys pushes Joe to commit more crimes. In the last few episodes, the plot takes an massive twist that changes the game an all-too-familiar one.
