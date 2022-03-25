The Show Must Go On: Bengaluru Theatre Bounces Back After a Lull of Two Years

The stage is set, lights are rigged, the actors ready, and with the sound of the first bell, the audience crawls in with bated breaths…this is what theatre artistes have been yearning for the last two years.

Since March 2020, when the world was witnessing lockdowns due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, theatre artistes have also been witnessing empty seats and a silent stage. As theatre artistes took their last bows, smudged off their last show’s make up and put aside their costumes and props, in the hope of going on stage again in a few weeks or months, little did they know that the curtains would drop and stay that way for the next two years. Performing artistes across the globe were severely affected by the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it.