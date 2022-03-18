WFH: This Holi Weekend, 'I' to Ensure Good Screen Time As You Rest & Recover

Directed by Angela Schanelec, I Was At Home, But... may remind you of your own state of mind after a raucous Holi party. Memories, disjointed scenes, inscrutable faces, and an inability to grasp the world around you fully. Schanelec won several awards for this film that depicts the world of a widow who is still grieving.

This german film does not offer anything to a lazy viewer: you need to unearth the meaning through each scene, each frame. It may seem like a daunting task but is, nonetheless, rewarding. That's what differentiates good cinema from the rest.

The world of Astrid (Maren Eggert) and her two children is brought to the viewer through seemingly unconnected scenes and images. Her 13 years old son is back after an unexplained brief disappearance and the adults around him are trying to cope with it. More than the plot of the story, it is the reward of finding the multiple layers of grief that Astrid seems to be covered under that keeps the viewer hooked to the film.

Watch this film as a test to ensure that the Holi substances have finally been purged!

Where to Watch: Mubi