‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri to Get ‘Y Category’ Security

This decision presumably comes after the threats that Agnihotri has received following the release of his film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. Based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, The Kashmir Files has received a lot of critical acclaim and even crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. It was even lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to an official, central intelligence agencies carried out a threat perception and recommended that Agnihotri be provided VIP security.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)