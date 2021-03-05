Abhinav on When He Realised His Marriage is Worth Fighting For

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss 14 as a couple and they have been loved throughout the journey by fans. Abhinav was known as the gentleman of the house, while his wife Rubina, who walked away with the trophy, was being referred to as 'sherni'.

During a LIVE chat with The Quint Abhinav spoke about the ups and downs they saw as a couple, and the moment inside the Bigg Boss house when he realised Rubina and his marriage was worth fighting for.