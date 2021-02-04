BB14: Vindu Dara Singh on Rakhi Pulling Abhinav’s Pant's Strings

On 6 February, family and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen entering the house to lend their support. Vindu Dara Singh, winner of Bigg Boss 3, will lend his support to Rakhi Sawant as Rakhi's mother is in the hospital and her brother couldn't make it.
The Quint spoke to Vindu, who opened up about his connection with Rakhi. He said, "We have been friends for very long. I have known her from the time she started her career. But when her mother, Jaya aunty, came to Bigg Boss 3 I connected with her very well."
He also spoke about Rakhi's antics in Bigg Boss 14 and also touched upon the episode wherein she had pulled Abhinav Shukla's pant's drawstrings. "It would have been an issue if the pants would have fallen off or she would have done this in front of other contestants or even if Abhinav would have decided to make an issue out of it. But he didn't because he might not have found that vulgar. However, Arshi (Khan) saw it and created an issue out of it."
