BB14: Vindu Dara Singh on Rakhi Pulling Abhinav’s Pant's Strings

On 6 February, family and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen entering the house to lend their support. Vindu Dara Singh, winner of Bigg Boss 3, will lend his support to Rakhi Sawant as Rakhi's mother is in the hospital and her brother couldn't make it.

The Quint spoke to Vindu, who opened up about his connection with Rakhi. He said, "We have been friends for very long. I have known her from the time she started her career. But when her mother, Jaya aunty, came to Bigg Boss 3 I connected with her very well."