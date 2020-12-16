TV Actor Arrested For Robbing Elderly People by Posing as Cop

A television actor was arrested on Tuesday (15 December) from his residence in Mumbai's Andheri for allegedly duping several elderly people in states such as Nagpur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Firoz Jafari alias Salman would con the senior citizens into giving their jewellery by posing as a policeman.

As per the report Jafari, who had done small roles in TV shows such as Saavdhan India, Chittod ki Rani Rajkumari Padmini, Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji, used to head a gang of three tricksters. He would allegedly dress up as a cop and wait at traffic junctions, targeting senior people wearing jewellery.