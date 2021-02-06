This is How Rubina’s Family Reacted to Her Divorce Revelation

The Bigg Boss 14 finale week is coming closer and the housemates are under a lot of stress. In order to encourage them, family and friends of each contestant will go into the house. Jyotika Dilaik, Rubina's sister, will be entering as the latter's connection. The Quint spoke to Jyotika, who said how excited she is to meet her sister. She also opened up on the family's reaction after Rubina revealed in an episode that she and Abhinav were almost headed for a divorce.

Jyotika also spoke about getting trolled, how she has learnt to deal with them and what she thinks of Salman Khan pulling up Rubina on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Watch the video for more.