'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Copied by Pakistani Show, Claims Maker

While the show he was referring to remained unnamed, Kapadia denounced it as an "appalling", "blatant copy" and requested his friends not to give the video any views. "So much for copyright! And I don't mean technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show lock, stock and barrel," he added. He ended the note by saying while imitation is the best form of flattery, lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.