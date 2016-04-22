Remembering BR Chopra: The Story Behind His Iconic ‘Mahabharat’ 

But for the larger Indian mass, it was the opening of a brave new world that was never caught beyond certain highlights in oral traditions. B. R. Chopra debunked the superstition of every Indian, and brought the epic to every Indian household, with dramatic heights, emotional webs, and musical tapestries. And for a kid growing up in that era, like yours truly, it was an action epic that began with ‘Atha Shree Mahabharat Katha’ with the fantasy of swords, bows, arrows and chariots coming to life with a gusto. Add to that, magic and miracles. Almost like desi Star Wars, with less juvenilia on display, and without the technical wizardry of Hollywood-land.



Indeed, it was a miracle if you consider the nascent age of Indian television and the ripe handling of the subject. Say thanks to Mr. B.R. Chopra.



(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on April 22, 2016. It is now being republished to mark BR Chopra’s birth anniversary.)