Lucky Ali Tells The Story Behind The Viral Video of His Impromptu Gig in Goa

Lucky Ali singing at an impromptu concert in Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@nafisaalisodhi)
In December 2020, actor Nafisa Ali posted a video of her friend Lucky Ali singing O Sanam at an impromptu gig in Goa. In no time the video went viral and won hearts on social media making '90s children nostalgic. So when we got to speak to the singer we asked him about the way he broke the internet. He also speaks about why he chooses to stay away from the commercial music space.
Lucky Ali will soon be seen in MTV's music show Unacademy Unwind. The episode will air sometime in September, every Friday at 7.00 PM. With 10 episodes, 10 genres of music, the show will see some of the most prolific musicians collaborate and create magical symphonies like never before. Lucky Ali picks world fusion as his genre and will be performing O Sanam and Gori Teri Aankhen.
