Epic Fail! When Sunny Leone Tried Pulling a Prank on Rannvijay

Sunny Leone tells us all about RannvijaySingha's stunts on Splitsvilla X3 set|
(PhotoCourtesy: Instagram)
Splitsvilla is back once again and so are the two hosts - Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. If you watch the show then you will know that the duo are pros at doing what they do. But there are still a few challenges that they face while on shoot. The Quint spoke to Rannvijay and Sunny, who told us the hurdles they face while shooting. Rannvijay also revealed why Splitsvilla X3 is different from the previous seasons.
We did a fun rapid fire with them and got Sunny and Rannvijay to spill some beans on their better halves. Sunny told us what annoys her most about her husband, while Rannvijay spoke about what he and his wife Priyanka mostly argue about.
SplitsvillaX3 premiers on MTV from 6 March, Saturday, at 7:00pm.
