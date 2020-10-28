Colors Apologises for Jaan's 'Marathi' Remark in Bigg Boss Episode

Colors TV has issued an apology for a remark made by Jaan Kumar Sanu regarding the Marathi language in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a statement the channel said, "We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27 October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra".

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that an inquiry will be conducted in this matter. "No one should raise an objection when it comes to the language a person chooses to communicate in. When a Bigg Boss contestant tried to answer in Marathi, he was stopped. That is wrong and Maharashtra Police will investigate the matter", Deshmukh said.

In the episode, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi.