Revealed! Contract Details of 'Bigg Boss' Contestants

Is 'Bigg Boss' fixed?

How much does a 'Bigg Boss' contestant get paid?

Who is the highest-paid contestant this year?

How much is one fined for breach of contract?

What counts as breach of contract?

What does the contract say?

These aren't my questions but they are frequently asked by fans on social media platforms. People have these same questions every year, but they haven't received satisfactory answers yet. Now, The Quint answers these questions for you.



Let's start with: How long is the 'Bigg Boss' contract?

You might feel that once contestants enter the house they only cook, clean, perform certain tasks and fight. But that's not it. The truth is, before entering the house, everyone has to sigh a 120-page-long contract with the Colors channel.