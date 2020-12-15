Made a Mistake: Vikas Gupta Posts Video After 'Bigg Boss' Eviction

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has shared a video message after being evicted from the house for pushing fellow contestant Arshi Khan into a pool. He said that he was going to spend time alone and reflect on the events that led to his exit from the show. He added that he misbehaved because he "was in a vulnerable state" and acknowledged that he had made "a mistake".
He said,
Vikas, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a 'challenger', got into a fight with Arshi Khan after she asked him to apologise to her for constantly goading her by telling her that she will be evicted. The fight escalated and ended with Vikas pushing her into the pool. After the incident, Arshi refused to have further contact with him and demanded that he be removed from the show.
Published: undefined