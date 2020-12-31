BB14: Rakhi Sawant Speaks to Rahul About Her Troubled Childhood

Not just her childhood, Rakhi also said that people have always judged her because of her profession. "I got a lot of proposals for marriage but people would back out after learning that I am a Bollywood dancer. Just because someone is associated with the film industry people think that they are characterless. Is it wrong to be a part of Bollywood or is it wrong to be a dancer?", Rakhi asked.

On Tuesday, Rahul Mahajan had told Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat and Arshi Khan about the hardships Rakhi faced. "She is very lonely and has a lot of built-up insecurities. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her at the end of the day. Rakhi's mother is sick, she doesn't have a father and her siblings are not in touch", Mahajan had said.

He added, "Despite having money and fame Rakhi has no one to call her own".

Rakhi, who had complained of injuries following her fight with Jasmin, got several X-Rays done.