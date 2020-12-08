'Bigg Boss 14': Rahul Vaidya Issues Statement After Abrupt Exit

Rahul announced that he was quitting Bigg Boss on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show which aired on 6 December. He chose to leave despite host Salman Khan revealing to him that he was one of the season 14 finalists. Saying he was "homesick", Rahul apologized to his fans, Salman and the makers of the show. "I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family. Another thing is that I do not have any strong bond with anyone, someone with whom I can share my feelings. I find it worthless staying in a situation like this," he said.

Former Bigg Boss contestants such as Kamya Panjabi, Gauhar Khan and Shefali Bagga expressed their support for Rahul on Twitter. They said that while they understood his reasons for quitting the show, they were rooting for him to stay till the end.

Here's how they reacted: