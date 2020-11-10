'BB14': Farah Khan Schools Pavitra, Kavita For Fighting With Eijaz

Monday's Bigg Boss 14 episode saw Farah Khan come inside the house for a task and share her opinion of the housemates. The task saw two journalists, Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik, grilling the contestants on their performances. By the end, one person will be nominated for the evictions.

Farah was the judge of the Farah Ki Adalat task and the first person to be grilled was Eijaz Khan. Farah said she was impressed with Eijaz's patience, despite everyone charging him. She also said that though she doesn't understand his equation with Pavitra Punia, it is clearly not fake.