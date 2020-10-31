How It Started Vs How It’s Going in the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss is a reality show, where nothing works as expected and that’s the fun of it. So, before they entered the Bigg Boss house, we interviewed a few contestants like Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu to check what they were anticipating. So, now that the show is on, it’s time to check how much these contestants are holding on to what they started their Bigg Boss journey with. We have put in place few statements the contestants made to The Quint before entering the house and how they are contradicting themselves inside the house now.

Pavitra Punia

This is what Pavitra Punia told The Quint before entering the Bigg Boss house.

If I sleep on a certain bed, you dare put your ass on that. IT’s like do not touch that bed. It’s my bed. Pavitra Punia, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Well, someone has a crush on Eijaz and now all she can think about is sleeping on his bed rather than on her own.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Before entering the Bigg Boss house Jaan Kumar Sanu told us about the 3 lessons he learnt after having watched the show so far.

In this game, no one is your friend. Second is, quality and quantity of words shared has to be measured and third is never change yourself for the show. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Jaan, I wish I could send this recording right now. Because, you think Nikki is your best friend, you have no clue who to speak to, when and how to speak to and no you have not changed yourself, but the truth is that you have never shown your true self either

Rahul Vaidya

Here's what Rahul Vaidya told us before entering the house.

It will be good for everyone if I am not given cooking duties. Other than that you can make me do any other work, I am fine with it. Rahul Vaidya, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

When Rahul said this, I thought, he is a hardworking and honest guy. And then I don't know how he suddenly developed L-3 L-4 and refused to wash utensils in the BB house. So, Rahul did this L-3 L-4 happen before you gave us the interview or later.

Nikki Tamboli

Let's move on to Nikki Tamboli.

I will never stand for the wrong thing. I never involve myself with wrong things. Nikki Tamboli, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

I think she made that statement by mistake. The actual statement should have been - I stand only for wrong things because I am the one who does all the wrong things.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house said:

I am a germophobe. I didn’t even shake hands with the girls I have dated sometimes. Eijaz Khan, Bigg Boss14 contestant

Lol! Forget about shaking hands in the house, Eijaz is even letting someone shower him with kisses.

Rubina and Abhinav

Let's move on to Rubina and Abhinav.

Us going in together in the house is actually a disadvantage for us. Abhinav Shukla, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Sorry Abhinav, aap ke liye toh advantage nikla because agar Rubina nahi hoti toh aap toh sirf Bigg Boss ke bawarchi reh jate. Aur Rubina, aapke liye yeh zaroor disadvantage hai kyunki aap ke upar ek nahi do jaan ki responsibility hai. Apne liye bhi lado aur pati ke liye bhi lado.

Jasmin Bhasin

Listen in to what Jasmin told us before entering Bigg Boss.

The only lesson that I have learnt is that the people who are there to entertain will do anything to pull you down, so that they can be winners and I should not get affected by such people. Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Forget about other people, even a simple task like washing your own clothes is affecting you....

Nishant Singh Malkhani

And finally this is Nishant Singh Malkhani before entering Bigg Boss.

Nobody knows who Nishant Singh Malkhani is. I want people to see that, I want the audience to know that. Nishant Singh Malkhani, Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Umm... question remains who is Nishant?