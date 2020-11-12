'BB 14' Day 35: Shaan, Sachin Trivedi Keep The House Entertained

The Disco Night continues as the contestants dance their way to become the captain of the house. As the task progresses, the contestants are strategizing their next move more carefully and making allies among each other. Aly Goni, who got offended by Nikki’s comment, has taken it on his ego now and wants to become the next captain of the house. He is making allies with Rahul Vaidya and taking assurances from him to make Aly the next captain of the house. Seeing Aly and Rahul plan their moves, Pavitra gets agitated and questions Rahul’s loyalties.

Pavitra cannot stand the fact that Aly and Rahul, whom she considered as her friends, are plotting against her. She now decides to stand strong and win the task alone. Even Shardul and Nikki are not happy with the fact that they are not even being considered in the race for captaincy. To continue the entertainment in the house, popular music composer Sachin Trivedi and sensational singer Shaan will keep the party going. Shaan’s romantic numbers have the contestants in a trance as they groove to his songs. Sachin, too, has the dance floor on fire as he belts out ‘Beat Pe Booty’!