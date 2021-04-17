This Jewellery Ad On A Transwoman’s Journey Is Winning Hearts

Kerala-based jewellery company, Bhima Jewellers is being praised for their new ad which shows the journey of a transwoman from being a man to accepting womanhood with the support and love of her family.

The ad film which was released on Thursday went viral on social media. The ad shows a young boy being gifted a pair of gold anklets by his parents as his father holds his hand in reassurance. Later, his mother gets his ears pierced. As the young boy transitions into a woman, her grandmother is seen oiling her hair and he is seen experimenting with lipstick, hairstyle and clothes. Finally she is surrounded by family and friends on her wedding day.