This Jewellery Ad On A Transwoman’s Journey Is Winning Hearts

Kerala-based jewellery company, Bhima Jewellers is being praised for their new ad which shows the journey of a transwoman from being a man to accepting womanhood with the support and love of her family.
The ad film which was released on Thursday went viral on social media. The ad shows a young boy being gifted a pair of gold anklets by his parents as his father holds his hand in reassurance. Later, his mother gets his ears pierced. As the young boy transitions into a woman, her grandmother is seen oiling her hair and he is seen experimenting with lipstick, hairstyle and clothes. Finally she is surrounded by family and friends on her wedding day.
Speaking to Indian Express, Navya Suhas, the online operations head at Bhima Jewellers and the fourth generation scion of the Bhima Bhattar family, said, “In the current political scenario, I think it’s important that ad campaigns don’t just advertise about offers and sales, and brands communicate and stand up for things that are relevant to today’s society. Usually, if you look at jewellery ads, they focus on the bride and happy marriage. Hence, we wanted to make something centred around a trans person and start a conversation, because if we don’t start talking about it now, I don’t think we ever will.”
The ad which shows how an ideal world should be where people are not transphobic, not staring, being insensitive has been praised for the progressive thinking. Celebrities like Alankrita Srivastava, Tisca Chopra, Vir Das Shruti Seth took to Twitter to praise the advertisement.
Last year a Tanishq advertisement on an interfaith couple was pulled down after a controversy. Let’s hope this one this beautiful ad does not give into any sort of hate.
