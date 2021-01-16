Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena to Enter the House as Eijaz Khan's Proxy?

A source told TOI, “It was believed that Devoleena would enter the Bigg Boss house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. But it has now been learnt that she will be filling in for Eijaz Khan. The latter has to leave the show because of some prior commitments. We hope that Eijaz Khan returns to the show at some point".

Devoleena is reportedly in quarantine at present and is expected to enter the Bigg Boss in a a few days. As per the rules, Devoleena will stay in a 'secret room' and observe the other contestants for some time.

(With inputs from The Times of India)