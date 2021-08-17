Applause Entertainment & Amar Chitra Katha Team Up to Create Animation Content

Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, said in a statement, "At Amar Chitra Katha, we have been custodians of India's stories for over 54 years. We are thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment to take our storytelling heritage to Indian and global audiences through animation. While we continue to keep our founder, Mr Anant Pai's dream alive by telling new stories in print and digital formats, we are also keen on presenting our iconic stories in an animated format".

“Like millions of other people, I have grown up reading these comics and as a child, imagined them with dynamic visuals and dramatic sound and action. This is our opportunity to realize that dream. This partnership is also a small step towards helping export Indian culture by taking a unique cultural brand like Amar Chitra Katha to screens across the globe," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

Founded in 1967 by Anant Pai, Amar Chitra Katha has been a pioneer in comic book storytelling for children. On the other hand, Applause has produced web shows such as Scam 1992, City of Dreams and Criminal Justice.