The Unlikely Star: Spunky & Talented, How Tun Tun Won Over B-Town

A tribute to the first female comedian in Bollywood on her birth anniversary. 
Suktara Ghosh
Entertainment
We think of Tun Tun and we start laughing. Such remains the hold of Uma Devi Khatri - that’s her real name - on any Bollywood buff even after so many years. The first female comedienne in Bollywood, Tun Tun actually began her career as a notable playback singer. She only switched to acting later in life and made a huge success of it. We pay tribute to the spunky actor-singer on her 99th birth anniversary (11 July) with a jukebox of some of her best comedy scenes, even as we get to know her a little better.

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark the legendary comedienne's birth anniversary.)

Published: 24 Nov 2016,04:24 PM IST
