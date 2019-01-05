Vijay Tendulkar: The Rebel for All Seasons

Vijay Tendulkar defined defiance. On the heels of the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, he had spoken out loud, inciting a major controversy. His effigies were burnt and he was hounded by the media to elaborate upon his statement.

Subsequently, he had rationalised that the statement had stemmed from “genuine and spontaneous anger which I never see as a solution for anything. Anger doesn't solve problems."

Some could see that as a subterfuge or a way to avoid an acrimonious argument. Anger and protest against injustice of any form, after all, were the cornerstone of his estimable body of work which was surprisingly optimistic rather than defeatist.

In the earlier millennium, circa, 1972 his epic play Ghashiram Kotwal, a discourse on political Machiavellism in 18th century Pune, was seen as a not-so-veiled critique on the rise and power of the right-wing Shiv Sena. Attempts were on to stop the play’s overseas tour through Europe. A truce was reached. Before the start of every show, an announcement had to be made, words to the effect that that no malice was intended.