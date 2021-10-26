Sinful, Quirky, Unfiltered: Tahira Kashyap on Her New Book

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is out with her new book, The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother. The book is an unfiltered account of her journey as a parent, revealing intimate and often embarrassing details of her life.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana unveils her latest book.
The first lockdown had witnessed the release of her memoir The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman. Talking about her fifth book, and the second one since the pandemic, the author says, "I think every Diwali I've decided to embarrass my family, this time around I think they are going to give up on me and disown me."
Tahira relentlessly pens down the “sins” of motherhood while explaining that the book is not trying to preach advice. “Even though the title has the word mother in it. "I think everybody is going to enjoy this crazy sinful book", she adds.
The author talks to The Quint about the book, writing across multiple mediums, her tussles with motherhood, and future projects. Tahira is currently gearing up for her debut feature film Sharmajee Ki Beti which recently wrapped its shoot.
Watch the video for more.