Trans Rights to 'Copaganda': The Web Of Controversies ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Since it hit the theatres on 1 June, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a massive success, amassing nearly $400 million globally in box-office earnings. The film, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, drew praise for dazzling animations, action-packed scenes, and attempting to redefine what it means to be a hero.

However, it wasn't without backlash.

While some believe that the film represents 'troubling ideals', due to its apparent glamourisation of police – commonly referred to as ‘copaganda’, others have concerns about representation of transgender youth.

What exactly are these messages? How did these controversies stem? What do people have to say? The Quint explains.