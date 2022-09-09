'Yashoda' Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Hero In This Sci-Fi Thriller
The first teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is out. The film showcases Samantha pulling some sick punches as she fights for her survival.
Yashoda is said to be a sci-fi thriller. The teaser follows a woman who is a spy and trying to escape someone or something. It remains to be seen what she is trying to escape. The teaser also reveals that she is pregnant and the doctor advices her to take care of herself but the scene is juxtaposed with her fighting off something or the other.
The film is directed by Hari–Harish. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The other languages the film’s teaser has also been released in are Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.
