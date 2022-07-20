‘19(1)(a)’: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen Feature in Intriguing Teaser

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the teaser for 19(1)(a).
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Disney+ Hotstar dropped the teaser for Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s upcoming film 19(1)(a). The film derives its name from the article regarding Freedom of Speech and Expression in the Indian Constitution and that might be a clue into how the film will unfold.
The clip shows Sethupathi and Menen’s characters discussing the art of writing (both fiction and non-fiction) and how a writer’s personal life can influence their work. The latter seems to be working on a manuscript as she continues to work at a xerox shop.
19(1)(a) is written and directed by Indhu VS and also stars Indrans, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bagath Manuel, Srikant Murali, and Deepak Parambol.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)