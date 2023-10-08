The Real Kerala Story: What Worked for '2018', India's Official Oscar Entry?

2018 follows the stories of (mostly fictional) people across Kerala during the massive floods of August 2018. Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Indrans, Asif Ali, Lal, and Aparna Balamurali were part of its star-studded cast. While the film showed a heavily dramatised version of events during the floods, it naturally struck a chord with the Malayali psyche – because after all, they experienced this calamity firsthand.

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Jude Anthany Joseph said his script for 2018 was basically inspired by the stories of real-life people battling the disaster, which were published in newspapers and shared on social media.

One such storyline was that of the fisherfolk, who were hailed as heroes during the (real-life) floods. Marginalised in society, the fishing community came to the rescue of many living in the posh localities of Kerala – something that an upper-caste Malayali couldn't have imagined until the disaster struck.

The incessant rains, the relief camps, the trauma – they were all too familiar to the Malayali audience. But the director was smart enough not to focus on the destruction caused by the floods, and look at the way people dealt with it instead. There was some level of empathy in the way their stories were told – and as the title promised, everyone was a hero in this film.