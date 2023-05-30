Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away

The actor is known for films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. He was known for working in comedy films.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors Union condoled his demise.

The last rites of the actor will be held on Wednesday.