Leo Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay's Film Mints Rs 300 Crore in India

The film can break the record of superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer in India, which ended its run at Rs 348 crore nett. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹309.72 crore net in India with the biggest Tamil hit of the year having an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.64% in theatres.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy in key roles.

Leo is available to watch in theatres in a number of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.