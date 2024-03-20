Kanguva Teaser: Suriya & Bobby Deol Have a Face-Off In Action-Drama Film

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kanguva Teaser: Suriya & Bobby Deol Have a Face-Off In Action-Drama Film

Kanguva teaser showcases Suriya and Bobby Deol in a fierce face-off in an action-packed drama film.
Published:

Suriya & Bobby Deol Face-Off In Action-Drama Film

(Photo: X)

The much-anticipated teaser for the film Kanguva was unveiled on Tuesday 20 March. The teaser offers a glimpse into a dystopian world introducing Suriya in a never-before-seen guise, sporting dreadlocks and intense makeup, embodying a force capable of reshaping the world.

Packed with high-energy action sequences including sword fighting and fiery dances set against a chilling backdrop of the Kanguva universe - Suriya emerges as a "ruthless, ferocious" warrior, pitted against the eerie presence of Bobby Deol as his adversary.

The teaser climaxes with an intense confrontation between the two actors, punctuated by screams that reverberate with tension.

Take a look at the teaser:

Sharing the film's teaser on X (earlier known as Twitter), Suriya wrote, "A glimpse of Kanguva guys..."

Suriya posted a poster ahead of the teaser's release on Tuesday.

Here's the first look of Bobby Deol

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

