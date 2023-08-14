Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth-Starrer Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

The Sacnilk.com report adds that the total box office collection of Jailer in India currently stands at Rs 146.4 crore. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film opened with Rs 48.35 crore in all languages on Thursday. It registered a dip on Friday, earning Rs 25.75 crore. Jailer did a business of Rs 34.3 crore on Saturday. Directed by Nelson, Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return after a two-year break.