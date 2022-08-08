Happy B’Day FaFa: ‘Will Act in Bollywood if Paid Well,’ Says Fahadh Faasil

Actor Fahadh Faasil turns 40 today.
Photo courtesy: Twitter
An actor gifted to Indian cinema from God’s Own Country, Fahadh Faasil turns 40 today (8 August).
The Quint spoke to FaFa, one of the finest pan-Indian stars and here’s what he shared about the first time he realized he was going to make it big, on what the difference between acting in larger-than-life multi-starrers like Pushpa, Vikram and films like Malayankunju that are shouldered on him is, and more.
Speaking about the coexistence of larger than life films and-multi starrers like Pushpa along with films like Malayankunju that rely heavily on a single actor, Fahadh says that the scale of the film is not based on the number of actors. The effort and work load for each film is the same, "I don’t differentiate between the two and I strongly believe one will not replace another”.
When asked about which Bollywood actor and director he would love to work with, Fahadh says he is open to anything exciting from Bollywood. He chuckles saying that he is willing to work with anyone who is willing to pay him the money he needs.
Fahadh with his wife and actor Nazriya.
Fahadh attributes the consistent successes of his films and the script selection process to the talented filmmakers, writers, musicians and technicians he is able to work with, “I look for something that I have not seen, heard or experienced before. I look for the freshness in a movie."
Further delving into the criteria that he looks for before he signs a film, he says he wants to entertain people because that is why they come into theaters.
When asked about his craft and how he approaches playing a character in the film, Fahadh says he depends on his writers and directors completely. The interactions with them about his role enable him to understand the character’s world better.
He further added that he prefers performing in one film at a time to ensure he doesn’t overwork and works his best for that particular role.
Catching up with the frenzy around the Lokesh Cinematic Universe post Vikram’s success, Fahadh chose four of his favourite characters who he would pick for the imaginary Fahadh Cinematic Universe, "I will pick Shammi from Kumbalangi nights, Viju Prasad from Trance, Agent Amar from Vikram and Bhanwar Singh from Pushpa."
Here’s to wishing our favorite FAFA a happy birthday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)