‘Jumped From World’s Highest Bridge’: Sonu Sood on Turning Host for 'Roadies'

Sonu Sood turns host for MTV Roadies.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as host for the 18th season of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa. The Dabangg actor who is referred to as a real life hero is now making a foray into television.
In a conversation with The Quint, he spoke about what gives him an adrenaline rush, how he learns to survive, and his forthcoming films. His fans have a lot to look forward to.
MTV Roadies is scheduled to release on 8 April.
Watch the video for more.
